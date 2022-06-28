Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington garbage truck catches on fire near Leestown Middle School

truck on fire.jpg
LEX 18
truck on fire.jpg
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 12:56:34-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A garbage truck caught on fire Tuesday morning on Opportunity Way, near Leestown Middle School.

Lexington fire crews responded to the scene of a large vehicle fire, and upon arrival, found a truck covered in flames fueled by compressed natural gas, according to fire officials. Firefighters used foam to help extinguish the fire.

garbage truck fire.jpg

The fire was contained to the the truck and did not extend to any other vehicle or property, but the truck sustained heavy fire damage.

There have been no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!