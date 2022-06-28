LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A garbage truck caught on fire Tuesday morning on Opportunity Way, near Leestown Middle School.

Lexington fire crews responded to the scene of a large vehicle fire, and upon arrival, found a truck covered in flames fueled by compressed natural gas, according to fire officials. Firefighters used foam to help extinguish the fire.

The fire was contained to the the truck and did not extend to any other vehicle or property, but the truck sustained heavy fire damage.

There have been no reported injuries.