Lexington, Georgetown photographer Mike Cyrus dies from cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For more than a year, we've been keeping you updated on a Lexington and Georgetown photographer's cancer diagnosis.

Sadly, Mike Cyrus passed away on Wednesday evening. He beat cancer early in 2022 to get shots of Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby at 80-1 odds. His cancer returned months later, but he fought courageously with a positive attitude that was unlike any other.

"I hear story after story of 'hey you know Mike Cyrus, you're Mike Cyrus' friend,'" said friend Dr. Michael Huang.

Well known in the Lexington and Georgetown communities, Cyrus was married with three daughters. While he was co-founder and photographer at Christopher Michael Images, it was being a father and husband that gave him his greatest joy in life.

You can view Cyrus' obituary here.