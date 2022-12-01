Lexington given top marks for LBGTQ equality

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington is being ranked as one of the top cities in the county for LGBTQ equality, according to the Human Rights Campaign, a national civil rights organization.

For the second straight year, the city has been ranked at the top of all municipalities in the commonwealth.

The city’s community outreach director, Craig Cammack, said they are celebrating the news

“We're just so happy to have received this score,” Cammack said. “We’re very proud of our city and all the work we’ve done and all the residents who continue to make it even better.”

The score he mentioned refers to the number given to each city the Human Rights Campaign reviewed for their rankings. They look at how LGBTQ inclusive a city’s laws, policies, and services are. The city said Lexington is among the top 4 percent of country’s in the country, based on the rankings.

Fayette County was the first in the Commonwealth to pass a fairness ordinance back in 1999.

“Since then we have continued to do things that protect and include our LGBTQ population,” Cammack said.

Recently the city passed bans on conversion therapy for youth, he said.

Even though they are proud of the result, he says they still have more work to do.