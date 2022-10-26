Lexington group stands united against domestic violence at vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A domestic violence vigil organized by the Fayette County’s Sheriff’s Office was held Tuesday in Lexington.

The event was an opportunity for victims and survivors of domestic violence to share their stories.

“I grew up being abused by my family, I have always had trouble seeing my worth, I’m sorry,” one woman said while fighting back tears.

The comments came at the end of the program when anyone was allowed to share their story.

“For ten months I’ve been trying to get out of a relationship that I couldn’t take no more that was no longer safe for me or my children,” said a man who said he wanted to make it a point that men can also face domestic violence.

There was a number of resources also for victims and survivors, from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass to Lextran, which offers free rides to those who need help to get away from someone or something abusive.

Many supporters looked on. One said that each person deserves to be safe and respected, that they are deserving of love and respect exactly as they are.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird said when she grew up in Lexington there were noticeably less domestic violence cases. People used to follow the saying “see something say something,” leaving it up to the adage it takes a village.

“Somehow for some reason society has moved to it’s not my problem, it’s not my business,” she said.

Part of the event was focused on showing people the resources available to them if they become a victim.