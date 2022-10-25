Lexington has its 39th homicide of the year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington’s number of homicides has been trending upward for the past few years.

Here’s a breakdown of homicides in Lexington over the last four years: In 2019, there were 30 homicides, 34 in 2020, 37 in 2021, and now 39 so far in 2022.

Today, Lexington police responded to the 700 block of Maple Avenue, at the intersection of Loudon Avenue around 4 a.m. Officers say a woman who suffered from a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene. This morning, one community advocate said she wants answers.

Resident Billie Mallory says, "I keep hearing that it's a safe city. But I'm really not sure what city these people are talking about, because it's not this city."

This makes the 39th homicide in the city this year. Lexington police say this new record is more than just a number.

Lexington Lieutenant Brian Peterson says, "It represents a family, a victim's family that has lost a loved one, the trauma that comes with that so we're very understanding. We try to be empathetic and work closely with the victims' families to try to clear these cases and solve these cases."

Mayor Linda Gorton says it's important to note that this homicide was not a street crime but happened in a home. She says the city and its partners are continuing their efforts to decrease violence.

"You know, the city continues its efforts to work with police, with crime stoppers, ONE Lexington, the downtown folks, to continue to ramp up and keep strong our efforts in our community. I would say that anyone in that neighborhood who has any information, they need to call crime stoppers," she says.

While most city leaders and law enforcement say that overall, the city is safe — community advocate Billie Mallory had one message after this morning’s homicide, "Wake up, wake up — because this is how we wake up. And they need to wake up and stop telling us what a safe city it is... because we know very different."

