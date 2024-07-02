Lexington Heat Plan activated for Wednesday through Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington is activating its Heat Plan once again, set to run from Wednesday to Friday due to the heat wave rolling through the area ahead of the Fourth of July.
Lexington Emergency Management encourages people to take necessary precautions if spending time outside.
Phase One allows the following to occur:
- LexTran will be providing rides to Lexington cooling stations for anyone experiencing homelessness free of charge.
- Teams will be distributing water throughout the city.
- Community centers, which include Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewoord, and Tates Creek, will all be open and available as cooling centers.
- Many standard cooling stations will be closed for the July 4 holiday. Lighthouse Ministries, at 190 Spruce St., will be open on Thursday.