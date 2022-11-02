Lexington high school principal placed on leave following death of athletic director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local high school principal was placed on leave following the death of the athletic director at the same school.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Athletic Director Jason Howell died unexpectedly yesterday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Herald-Leader that the cause of death is being investigated as a suicide.

According to Fayette County Public Schools Spokesperson Lisa Deffendall, "concerns were raised by members of the Dunbar staff" which resulted in Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball being placed on leave.

The full statement from FCPS can be read here: