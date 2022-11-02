Watch Now
Lexington high school principal placed on leave following death of athletic director

FCPS.NET
Posted at 6:21 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 18:23:41-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local high school principal was placed on leave following the death of the athletic director at the same school.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Athletic Director Jason Howell died unexpectedly yesterday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Herald-Leader that the cause of death is being investigated as a suicide.

According to Fayette County Public Schools Spokesperson Lisa Deffendall, "concerns were raised by members of the Dunbar staff" which resulted in Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball being placed on leave.

The full statement from FCPS can be read here:

Our FCPS community is grieving Mr. Howell’s passing along with the staff, students, and families at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. When one of our schools is hurting, the impact is felt districtwide.

We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff. Reports of this nature are taken seriously and will be fully investigated. Per our normal human resources procedures, Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave. As with any personnel matter, we are unable to comment further.
FCPS

