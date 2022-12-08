Lexington historian, attorney Foster Ockerman Jr. dies at 70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington historian and attorney Foster Ockerman Jr. died Sunday, December 4.

Ockerman was an author, poet, essayist, community leader, and amateur genealogist.

Ockerman was a founding trustee of the Lexington History Museum, Inc. and served the museum for six years as president. At the time of his death, he was serving as Chief Historian.

According to an obituary, he served as an attorney for over 40 years, representing clients locally as well as nationally and from 17 foreign countries. Read his full obituary.

Mayor Linda Gorton released a statement on Ockerman's death:

“Foster was a vocal advocate for the preservation of local history. In 2025 we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of Lexington. Because of Foster we will celebrate that milestone with a deeper understanding of the history that makes Lexington the wonderful community it is today. Foster was a special friend and neighbor. My heart goes out to Martina and their girls."

His visitation will be held Thursday, December 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, located at 200 W. High Street. A private service will be held at the Lexington Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Lexington History Museum.