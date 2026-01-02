Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lexington home destroyed in overnight fire, officials investigating

LEX 18
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department says they are investigating after a home was destroyed in a fire overnight on Meadow Valley Road.

According to officials, they received a call late Thursday night for reports of a structure fire.

Officials say when arriving on the scene, the house was fully involved, but crews were able to quickly extinguish it.

According to officials, the house is a total loss, and there is minor damage to the siding of homes adjacent.

Officials report that no one was injured and the owners were out of town during the fire.

