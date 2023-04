LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Sweet Clover Lane on Sunday around noon for reports of a fire in the kitchen.

When officials arrived on the scene, they were able to extinguish the fire.

According to officials, no one was injured.

Due to the fire, 10 people were displaced.

There was extensive fire damage and small exposure to siding on the adjacent house.