Lexington hosts fall mulch giveaway September 24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County residents can receive a free truck load of mulch from 8 a.m. – noon (or until mulch runs out) Saturday, September 24 at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.

The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to one pickup truck load per person.

There will be a self-load area for residents picking up smaller amounts of mulch. Due to demand, those who self-load mulch will be limited to a 10-minute loading time. Those self-loading must bring shovels, bags, and other supplies. The city is not able to provide tools or bags at the event.

The event is for Fayette County residents only. Bring your driver's license with a Lexington address.

Enter via Jimmie Campbell Drive and look for posted signage that will direct you through the event site.

Officials ask that residents don't arrive before 8 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, call LexCall 311 at (859) 425-2255.