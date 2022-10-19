Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington hosts free costume giveaway, Halloween-themed event for dogs

These Children’s Halloween Costumes On Amazon Are Reasonably Priced And Have Great Reviews
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
These Children’s Halloween Costumes On Amazon Are Reasonably Priced And Have Great Reviews
Posted at 8:08 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 08:08:42-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington is hosting a Halloween costume giveaway from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19 at Dunbar Community Center.

The event is free and put on by Caring Costumes. The charitable organization provides gently-used costumes to children who might not otherwise have the ability to participate in Halloween activities.

Costumes are available while they last.

Another Halloween event happening Wednesday is a Yappy Hour "Howloween" Party from 5-7 p.m. at Jacobson Park.

There will be a pay-what-you-like costume contest (a $5 donation is suggested) with winners in several categories such as "Greatest DIY" and "Best Overall."

Donations benefit Friends of the Dog Parks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps