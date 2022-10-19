Lexington hosts free costume giveaway, Halloween-themed event for dogs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington is hosting a Halloween costume giveaway from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19 at Dunbar Community Center.

The event is free and put on by Caring Costumes. The charitable organization provides gently-used costumes to children who might not otherwise have the ability to participate in Halloween activities.

Costumes are available while they last.

Another Halloween event happening Wednesday is a Yappy Hour "Howloween" Party from 5-7 p.m. at Jacobson Park.

There will be a pay-what-you-like costume contest (a $5 donation is suggested) with winners in several categories such as "Greatest DIY" and "Best Overall."

Donations benefit Friends of the Dog Parks.