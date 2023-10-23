Lexington hosts Household Hazardous Waste event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington will host a Household Hazardous Waste event on October 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.

According to officials, the event is for Fayette County residents to dispose of materials such as paints, cleaners, batteries, oils, pesticides, and electronic waste items.

Residents will remain in their vehicles while staff at the event unload the materials.

To participate, you must fill out a digital survey in advance.

The city says that only household items are allowed, not businesses.

For more information or to fill out the survey, go to: Household hazardous waste | City of Lexington (lexingtonky.gov)