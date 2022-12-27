Lexington Humane Society asking for donations after burst water pipe forces closure Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Humane Society was forced to close Monday due to a water pipe that burst due to freezing temperatures on Christmas Day.

It comes at one of the busiest times of the year for them, with many people adopting animals just after the holidays and giving the society donations, said director of community engagement Meghan Hawkins.

Now, they are asking for people to donate to them to make up for the loss.

The cleanup is now underway.

Dogs were able to stay dry only because they had elevated beds. The staff jumped into action when they saw the water fall into the space, Hawkins said.

"None of the animals were harmed," she said. "They were dry they were safe they were kept warm, that was their first priority but since then it's something we've had to deal with as far as repairs and cleanup."

Lexington Fire Department Major David Davis said this all has to do with water-freezing pipes like the one at the shelter.

Once the air starts to warm up after a freeze the water in frozen pipes begins to melt, leading to them bursting if water hasn’t been running.

Another fire official called the number of fire responses to water pipe bursts unprecedented, adding it numbered over 150 Sunday alone. It has been nonstop for firefighters.

To donate to the Lexington Humane Society, click here.