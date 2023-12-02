Lexington Humane Society holding pet pictures with Santa event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend, you can take your furry friend to get a picture with Santa Claus while supporting the Lexington Humane Society.

The LHS is holding photo shoots with Santa at two Feeders Supply locations in Lexington on Dec. 2 and 3, from noon until 4 p.m.

Pictures will be taken at the Feeders Supply stores located at 2181 Harrodsburg Road or 3101 Richmond Road.

You can choose to receive a professional copy of the photo for $25 or a cell phone photo for $5.

Proceeds will go towards the more than 5,000 animals that the Lexington Humane Society cares for.