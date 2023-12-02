Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington Humane Society holding pet pictures with Santa event

Santa Claus delivering presents
Storyblocks
Santa Claus delivering presents
Posted at 12:16 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 12:16:26-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend, you can take your furry friend to get a picture with Santa Claus while supporting the Lexington Humane Society.

The LHS is holding photo shoots with Santa at two Feeders Supply locations in Lexington on Dec. 2 and 3, from noon until 4 p.m.

Pictures will be taken at the Feeders Supply stores located at 2181 Harrodsburg Road or 3101 Richmond Road.

You can choose to receive a professional copy of the photo for $25 or a cell phone photo for $5.

Proceeds will go towards the more than 5,000 animals that the Lexington Humane Society cares for.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18