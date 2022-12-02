Lexington Humane Society holds 'Empty the Shelters' event through December 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Humane Society, along with BISSELL Pet Foundation, is hosting Empty the Shelters, a national adoption event, through December 11 at 4:30 p.m.

The event means there is reduced adoption fees on select animals at the LHS Main Adoption Center on Old Frankfort Pike and the Everyday Adoption Center, located inside PetSmart in Hamburg.

The Small Print:



All animals must leave in an approved carrier or on a leash.

No holds can be placed on animals during this event.

Mandatory $8 Fayette County city license fee not included (if applicable).

The adoption process must start two hours before closing and MUST be completed on the same day in order to qualify for the $25 fee.

Know before you go:



Visitors will be limited to adopters only and not recreational visits.

Have children? No problem. For your safety and the safety of the animals, LHS may ask to meet with adoptable animals in smaller groups before meeting as a full family. If you have more than 1 child, plan to bring 2 adults.

All potential adopters must fill out adoption surveys and while LHS reviews them, you may view the adoptable animals. You must be approved for adoption before meeting the animals at the Everyday Adoption Center. At this time, LHS is not able to approve adopters via email or social media.

Only 4 customers at a time will be allowed in the kennel area at the Everyday Adoption Center located inside PetSmart in Hamburg. A limited number of customers will be allotted inside Main Adoption Center at a time.

Adoption Details:



Canines and felines over six months in age will be included in this promotion unless otherwise noted. Adoption fees begin at $25.

Adopters will be required to fill out the LHS and BISSELL Adoption Survey.

All potential adopters are screened by a qualified adoptions specialist and all adoption criteria must be met.

All adopters are required to spend quality time with the animal(s) they are interested in before completing the adoption process.

Adopting a pet is a serious commitment of love and responsibility; therefore, the adoption process is a serious commitment of time.

More information is available here.