Lexington Humane Society honors Betty White on her 100th birthday

Matt Sayles/AP
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in the Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Betty White
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jan 17, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Betty White would've celebrated her 100th birthday Monday, January 17.

In honor of her life and legacy, fans of White found a way to pay tribute to the actress with the "Betty White Challenge."

Lexington Humane Society created a fundraiser for fans to participate in the challenge.

In addition, Tito's Handmade Vodka will match donations made on this Facebook post up to $1,500.

White said her passion—what she loved most in the world—was animals.

She was an advocate for animals, having supported fundraisers for a number of animal welfare organizations and donating her fan club dues to animal rescue charities.

White died December 21 at 99-years-old.

More ways to celebrate the life of Betty White can be found here.

