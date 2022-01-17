Lexington Humane Society honors Betty White on her 100th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Betty White would've celebrated her 100th birthday Monday, January 17.

In honor of her life and legacy, fans of White found a way to pay tribute to the actress with the "Betty White Challenge."

Lexington Humane Society created a fundraiser for fans to participate in the challenge.

In addition, Tito's Handmade Vodka will match donations made on this Facebook post up to $1,500.

White said her passion—what she loved most in the world—was animals.

She was an advocate for animals, having supported fundraisers for a number of animal welfare organizations and donating her fan club dues to animal rescue charities.

White died December 21 at 99-years-old.

More ways to celebrate the life of Betty White can be found here.