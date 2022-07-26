Lexington Humane Society to receive $35,000 grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Humane Society will receive a $35,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love.

Petco Love was founded in 1999 in a Petco partnership with a goal to "create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," according to Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

The nonprofit has invested $330 million in lifesaving efforts and adoptions, leading to 6.5 million pets being adopted across the country. The decision to invest in LHS was part of more than $15 million investments recently announced by Petco Love.

“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us," Kogut said.

She said the organization is also celebrating the one-year launch anniversary of a database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets. It's called Petco Love Lost.

LHS is the largest nonprofit pet adoption agency in Central Kentucky. It is also completely dependent on private donations, grants, and community support to keep going.

LHS President Susan Malcomb said she is hopeful to use the money for the most vulnerable pet populations, like ones who need foster care or free-roaming community cats who need spay and neuter, along with other medical care.

"We couldn’t do the lifesaving work we do without the support of groups like Petco Love," she said.

Lexington Humane Society will receive the grant during a celebration at Versailles Petco, which is located at 366 Kroger Way, at 11 a.m. July 28 in Lexington.