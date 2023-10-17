Lexington kindergarten teacher in need of kidney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The best students come from the best teachers.

A kindergarten teacher in Lexington needs some help herself. April Littrell spends her days with 24 kindergarteners. While the end of the day is typically a time to relax, she's busy training for what's to come when she gets home.

"I'm here from one to five right now training," Littrell says as she's sitting in a chair at DaVita Kidney Care in Lexington.

She's training to begin at-home dialysis. Littrell needs a new kidney, preferably from a living donor.

"So about 13 years ago, I was diagnosed with something called Light Chain Deposition Disease," she said. "And it has slowly basically killed my kidneys."

Soon, she'll begin the treatment at home after a full day of teaching. While there are multiple ways to receive this treatment, she says this will allow her to continue doing this job she dreamed of since she was the same age as her students.

"I didn't want to give it up just for this," she said. "So seeing my kids be successful and how much they grow and how much they learn and all of the things, it's very rewarding to see that."

Littrell says her kidneys are functioning at about four percent. She says a living donor is preferable due to the time it could take to obtain, plus her age. If you want to learn about the process to see if you could be a match, click here.

