Lexington launching program for those re-entering society after incarceration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Earlier this week, the Mayor's Chief of Staff gave state lawmakers a preview of a new program that will soon be launched in Lexington.

Tyler Scott said they're going to launch a new workforce development program for people preparing to re-enter society after incarceration.

"In Lexington right now, we are at record low unemployment. We have very few pockets of the population left to go to," said Scott. "We're using that as an opportunity to talk about re-entry and giving former felons another chance."

When asked for more details about the program, the Mayor's Office told LEX 18 that the announcement will be made next week. However, Scott told lawmakers that the city teamed up with an employment agency that teaches people the basics - from writing a resume to entry level skills that are in high demand. But instead of waiting for people to get out of jail to start the process, Scott said the city now wants to get the job search started before people are released.

"The way we've crafted this is we've contracted with Jubilee Jobs, who typically runs a fantastic workforce program. You show up at their door at 9 o'clock on a Monday morning - you need to learn how to write a resume, you need some type of entry level skill that matches up with sectors of our community that are looking for [workers] - and they work you through," Scott explained. "What we did is sit down with them and say can you dial that back?"

"Can you go into our jails and start this program - we'll help you identify those who are ready 90, 60, 30 days out - can you start there? And have them connected to employment the day they leave," he added. "So, we are looking at starting that next month. It's a new program that we've never tried before but we thought that it's an opportunity we wouldn't want to miss."

