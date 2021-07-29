Lexington leaders hold first in series of gun safety forums

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington leaders held the first event in a series of public forums Wednesday to discuss issues of safety in the city.

Mayor Linda Gorton and Lexington police Chief Lawrence Weathers were joined by Devine Carama, a community activist and director of One Lexington, in answering questions from concerned citizens.

"I'm so sick and tired of seeing these kids pack guns half as tall as me," Andre Maxberry said.

This time last year, there were 19 homicides in Lexington. Thus far in 2021, there have been 23 homicides -- all of which are from gunshots.

Maxberry's nephew, Lowell Washington, 35, is one of those victims. He was killed in an overnight shooting in April. He is also the fourth family member Maxberry has lost to gun violence since August 2020.

"I want to know where they're getting [the guns] from," Maxberry said. "You can't even lay down and go to sleep in your own home for fear that a bullet is going to come through."

Last month, the White House announced it was unveiling a comprehensive strategy to tackle the surge in gun violence across the country. Included in the plan was the Treasury Department's guidance to states and municipal governments seeing a rise in violent crime, informing them they can use money from the American Rescue Plan to hire law enforcement officials.