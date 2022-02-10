Lexington leaders, Madison County auto shop owners warn drivers of increase in potholes

(LEX 18) — Recent winter storms in Fayette County and the surrounding areas have meant more potholes. The City of Lexington has more crews out making repairs. City leaders say the best way to report damage is through Lex Call.

Rob Allen, Director of the Division of Streets and Roads in Lexington, says, "Folks that are normally driving a street sweeper or are working a paint striper or are doing...it's at least a two-man crew. It's very dangerous out in traffic, they have flashers and things like that."

Lexington leaders say they have a contract with the state that also allows them to fix some state roads within the city.

Allen says, “The state, state district seven is the Lexington area office you would call for a pothole on an interstate which the state takes care of or new circle road. Inside new circle road -- our maintenance agreement with the state is to do all pothole repairs whether it's a state road or not."

Rick Smith, the owner of Smith's Tire Center in Berea, says once you hit a pothole on the interstate there's not much you can do to stop it. He says he sees two to 10 cars a day with blown tires. He says potholes can cause serious damage.

"It could break the belt in the tire, air seats in between the belt and the tread, and cause a bubble. Sometimes it blows out and just goes flat and then you stop and run on it,” says Smith.

The owner of Evan's Tire and Auto Care in Richmond, Mike Harris, says the repair cost from road damage can add up. He says low tire pressure can mean more damage. Making sure your air pressure is good can save you money in the long run.

"If you just have to patch plug it on the inside rebalance it, you're looking less than $30. Replacing a tire can run, anywhere from $100 to $300 per tire,” says Harris.

In Lexington, the city says that once a pothole is reported their goal is to have it repaired in two business days. For reported potholes, drivers who sustained damage to their cars can apply for help from the city to cover repair costs.