Lexington leaders release joint statement appealing for peace in Gaza, Israel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington leaders collaborated to draft a statement appealing for peace in Gaza, Israel, and here at home in the Bluegrass.

Mayor Linda Gorton, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, and a group of Lexington Jewish and Muslim/Palestinian leaders worked together to take a united stance.

Officials say the purpose of the statement is to "keep Lexington peaceful, and all of its residents safe at a time when there have been extremist attacks on Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities around the country."

The complete statement is below:

City of Lexington

Members of the Urban County Council have also voiced their support and signed on to the statement.

Leaders invite Lexington residents to sign on to the statement by sending your name and address to mayor@lexington.gov and include the organization you represent if applicable.