Lexington Legends baseball franchise to be sold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Legends baseball franchise is up for sale, according to 418 Communications.

The company told LEX 18 it is assisting with communications efforts for the sale of the Legends.

A spokesperson for the company says a formal announcement will be released soon.

Indy Ball Nation tweeted Thursday that Legends staff had reportedly been informed the team will officially be sold and the new owner is Nathan Lyons of Vintage South Development, which is real estate.

Lexington Legends staff has reportedly been informed that the team will officially be sold tomorrow. Layoffs have been confirmed by both old and new ownership. — Indy Ball Nation (@IndyBallNation) October 27, 2022

New owner is Nathan Lyons of Vintage South Development (real estate). Noteworthy because, in my opinion, that land is worth more than the team right now and could be used for something like a soccer stadium which Lexington needs — Indy Ball Nation (@IndyBallNation) October 27, 2022

