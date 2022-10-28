Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington Legends baseball franchise to be sold

Chase Vallot.JPG
Lexington Legends
Chase Vallot at the plate
Chase Vallot.JPG
Posted at 10:36 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 10:39:31-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Legends baseball franchise is up for sale, according to 418 Communications.

The company told LEX 18 it is assisting with communications efforts for the sale of the Legends.

A spokesperson for the company says a formal announcement will be released soon.

Indy Ball Nation tweeted Thursday that Legends staff had reportedly been informed the team will officially be sold and the new owner is Nathan Lyons of Vintage South Development, which is real estate.

This story is developing, stay with us for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.