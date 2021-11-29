Lexington lights up in spirit of Hanukkah and Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — So many of us are back home or have said goodbye to family visiting for Thanksgiving.

We turn the page and in Lexington, the holiday season is in full swing.

The city held the annual tree lighting ceremony at Triangle Park on Saturday night. It also marked the beginning of Hanukkah, where Rabbi Shlomo Litvin introduced the menorah for this year.

"Hanukkah celebrates religious freedom that everyone has the right to shine their light, to be part of their community," Litvin says. "To their contribution to make Lexington the amazing city it is."

Litvin says there's a reason they have this ceremony at City Hall.

"It's the responsibility of a leader to uplift segments of our community and hereby ensure the flourishing of the whole because when one more candle is lit, everyone has more light," he says.

Lexington's Christmas tree also shines bright for the community to enjoy. The long-standing event in the city brings out not just the tree lighting, but activities for all to enjoy.

Kids also wrote a letter to Santa. Kentuckians were able to dance and enjoy holiday hits and carols too. There's also one more aspect far different from last year:

"There are definitely more people."

Lexington's downtown Christmas parade is on December 4 at 11 a.m.