Lexington, Louisville among the best-run cities in America, according to study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington and Louisville are among the best-run cities in the United States, according to a study from WalletHub.

The personal finance website rated Lexington No. 5 and Louisville No. 21 on its 2021 list of best-run cities. Other notable cities on the list are Indianapolis (68) and Cincinnati (103).

The study compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities for operating efficiency, household income, poverty, unemployment, air pollution and local leadership. WalletHub used a “Quality of City Services” score for 38 key performance indicators in six categories and measured the score against the city's per-capita budget.

Top 25 Best-Run Cities in America, according to Wallethub, are:

1. Nampa, ID

2. Boise, ID

3. Fort Wayne, IN

4. Nashua, NH

5. Lexington-Fayette, KY

6. Lincoln, NE

7. Durham, NC

8. Rapid City, SD

9. Las Cruces, NM

10. Virginia Beach, VA

11. Raleigh, NC

12. Missoula, MT

13. Oklahoma City, OK

14. Manchester, NH

15. Provo, UT

16. Sioux Falls, SD

17. Billings, MT

18. Madison, WI

19. Chesapeake, VA

20. Huntington Beach, CA

21. Louisville, KY

22. Greensboro, NC

23. Arlington, TX

24. Salem, OR

25. Mesa, AZ

To view the full report and the city rankings, click here.

