Watch
News

Actions

Lexington, Louisville to educate public on affordable housing options

items.[0].image.alt
Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services
61f09f871b1f5.image.png
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 13:10:06-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — City officials in Lexington and Louisville are teaming up to educate the public on new affordable housing options.

Accessory Dwelling Units (or ADUs) are a second small home on your property. They can take many forms including a separate backyard structure, an attached addition, or a garage conversion.

The structures become living spaces that can bring some supplemental income to a homeowner or help out families.

"Some, you know, family arrangements are non-traditional, they're multi-generational," said Joel Dock, Planning Coordinator for Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services. "And this could provide more options for families or, you know, anybody just to stay together, live together, and help each other out."

Planning departments in both Lexington, Louisville, as well as AARP of Kentucky, are hosting a free, two-day virtual conference next week.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!