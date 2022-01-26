Lexington, Louisville to educate public on affordable housing options

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — City officials in Lexington and Louisville are teaming up to educate the public on new affordable housing options.

Accessory Dwelling Units (or ADUs) are a second small home on your property. They can take many forms including a separate backyard structure, an attached addition, or a garage conversion.

The structures become living spaces that can bring some supplemental income to a homeowner or help out families.

"Some, you know, family arrangements are non-traditional, they're multi-generational," said Joel Dock, Planning Coordinator for Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services. "And this could provide more options for families or, you know, anybody just to stay together, live together, and help each other out."

Planning departments in both Lexington, Louisville, as well as AARP of Kentucky, are hosting a free, two-day virtual conference next week.

