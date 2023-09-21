Lexington man accused of murdering stepfather arraigned in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of killing an 80-year-old man in Lexington Tuesday was arraigned in court on Thursday.

The family of James Bradburn, who was charged with the murder of Arliss Stewart, said Bradburn is Stewart’s son-in-law.

The judge entered a not guilty plea on Bradburn’s behalf and said he would be provided a lawyer.

Family members sat in the gallery during the hearing.

“Everyone is still shocked and kind of sad,” said Lisa Watson, Bradburn’s cousin-in-law.

According to the arrest citation, Bradburn had pulled out a gun and shot at the floor; 80-year-old Arliss was shot during the struggle that followed.

“(We) lost the kindest, nicest man, he would do anything for anybody,” Watson said.

Arliss had a long career as a painter at the University of Kentucky.

"Every family member of his has something in their house that is made out of wood. He was very, very talented,” Watson said. “He loved his wife, he loved his family, he loved his stepson."

Speaking off-camera, Bradburn’s mother said they go between being angry, mad, and sad. They are struggling to deal with effectively losing two members of their family.

"Love your family while you can because you don't know how long you'll have them," Watson said.

