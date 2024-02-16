Lexington man allegedly stole items from people he met through Facebook Marketplace, complaint says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly ran off with computers from two different people after meeting them through Facebook Marketplace.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lexington Police Department, 18-year-old Korde Vann was arrested and charged with theft by unlawfully taking more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.

LEX 18 reported on one of the thefts in which Vann was caught on camera in the parking lot of Qdoba on East Tiverton Way, grabbing a custom-built PC and running away without paying.

An arrest report says that later that day, Vann agreed to meet with another victim in the CVS parking lot on Walden Drive to purchase a Macbook Pro that was listed on the marketplace. Again, police say that Vann took the Macbook Pro and ran away without paying.

The victims were contacted on Facebook Marketplace by Vann from an account by the name of "Taydoe Mono."

Vann is out on administrative release from the Fayette County Detention Center and has a preliminary hearing set for February 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Facebook has an entire page dedicated to giving you the information that you need to make sure that you can make safe and successful transactions when selling items on their marketplace.

The social media company recommends arranging your meeting in a well-lit, public area that could even be a police station. Facebook also allows you to create a meetup plan and share it with someone that you trust, like a friend or family member.

Additionally, you can opt to use online payment methods such as PayPal or send money through Facebook Messenger to eliminate having to carry cash to a meetup.