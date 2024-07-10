Lexington man arrested after 13-year-old girl allegedly 'sexually assaulted,' complaint reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A criminal complaint from the Fayette District Court reported that a man was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in October 2023.

The complaint detailed that Luis Gustavo Hernandez Thomas "Committed the offense of sexual abuse 1st degree" on October 29, 2023, after the Lexington Police Department was called to a home on Village Drive. The caller told police that her daughter was "sexually assaulted by a known subject" and that they were fighting over the incident.

Upon arrival, the complaint noted that police were told that the 13-year-old victim was "subjected to sexual contact" by Thomas, the boyfriend of the girl's maternal aunt.

According to the complaint, during an interview with the girl, she told officials that she was spending the night at her aunt's residence, and while attempting to sleep, Thomas had "sexual contact with her."

The complaint goes on to state that during an interview at the scene with Thomas, he "denied the claims of any sexual contact with the girl" and said he only "gave her a hug."

On November 15, 2023, a forensic interview was conducted with the Children's Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass, according to the complaint, in which the girl stated that the "sexual contact" happened multiple times with Thomas while he was "drinking with his friends" that night.

Thomas is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.