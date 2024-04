LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man was arrested after allegedly "striking someone with the back side of a hatchet."

According to an arrest citation, 33-year-old Montana Lee Austen hit the victim in the head on West New Circle Road Tuesday around 12:04 a.m.

The arrest citation states that the victim suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit.

Austen is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with first-degree assault.