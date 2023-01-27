Lexington man charged with killing wife pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Stephon Henderson, the man police say shot and killed his wife late last year just before the Thanksgiving holiday appeared in court today. Henderson, who is charged with murder-domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, entered a not guilty plea in circuit court.

Police say that Henderson shot his wife, 47-year-old Talina Henderson, on Bay Colony Lane. Court records show that Talina filed a petition for a protective order days before she died, and it was not immediately granted. Her daughter, Tamera Glover, spoke with LEX 18 shortly after her mother’s death. She wanted people to know who her mom was.

Glover says, "She was a queen, like I said before, she was my best friend, my twin, I’m so glad she blessed me with her looks and I look just like her."

That day back in November, Glover said she doesn't want other women impacted by domestic violence to be afraid to speak up.

She said, "Don't be scared. Somebody's gonna hear you, somebody's gonna listen, and by any means, ladies, women in a situation like this, we have to protect ourselves and do whatever we gotta do."

Henderson is expected to be back in court on February 24.

