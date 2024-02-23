Lexington man enters guilty plea in connection to 2021 shooting involving police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man pled guilty this week to four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to a case back in May of 2021.

Lexington police say that Ryan Jones shot at them during an incident on Marshall Lane, and an officer returned fire, striking him in the shoulder. Jones was treated and released from the hospital.

According to Circuit Judge Julie Goodman, all other charges were dismissed. The commonwealth's attorney sentencing recommendation is one year to serve for each count of guilty but mentally ill.

In 2021, Jones' mother, Sandra Carlton, told LEX 18 News that her son has a long history of mental illness and that she tried to prevent him from obtaining a gun, “Even when he was trying to buy (guns), I was in the pawnshop begging, ‘Please do not sell him this gun, he’s not mentally stable enough.' They sold it to him anyway,” she said, even after her passionate plea.

Carlton tells LEX 18 that her son has been in treatment for two years and is making positive strides.

According to the judge, it has yet to be determined whether his time served will be consecutive or concurrent.

Jones' sentencing is scheduled for April 24.