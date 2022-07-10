Watch Now
Lexington man falls through hot dog restaurant's window

LEX 18 News
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 14:41:46-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man suffers from multiple cuts after he fell through a window downtown.

At Sam's Hot Dog Stand early Friday night, workers reported seeing a man sitting outside of the restaurant before he fell backwards through their front window.

According to Sam's worker Sylvia Gross, employees from the bars next door jumped into action when the incident occurred.

"Both of the bouncers came down here and put pressure on his wounds," she said and added that the man had "several cuts" from the shattered glass.

No other word has been given on the unknown man's condition.

Sam's did close early on Friday but returned to normal business hours on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

