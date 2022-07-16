Lexington man fighting for his life after being shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington Friday night.

According to Lexington Police, a shots fired call came in around 11:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Octavian Way.

When officers got on scene, they found a man who had been shot.

Officials add the man had come from the 1200 block of Accord Drive where shell casings were found.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details on this shooting are limited and we will provide updates as they become available.