Lexington man in custody after allegedly fighting deputy for gun, fleeing

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man is in custody after he allegedly attacked a deputy Sunday night.

According to police, it happened around 9:00 p.m. when they tried to pull over the man on US 68, but they say he turned onto KY 169 heading east and later ran out of the car.

The deputy was able to catch up with Ciro Garcia Saenz, who allegedly acted as if he was surrendering but then tried to fight her. She was struck in the head and face numerous times during the assault, according to police.

During the fight, Saenz gained control of the deputy's firearm. A fight for the gun took place, and the deputy fired off several rounds.

Police say Saenz fled over a fence and back onto another farm near KY 169. The sheriff's office, Nicholasville police, and Kentucky State Police conducted a five-hour search using a helicopter and K-9 units.

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office had been looking for him ever since, but officials confirm he is in custody as of Monday afternoon. Authorities say Saenz was arrested on Garden Park Drive in Nicholasville and is being transported to UK Hospital for an evaluation of his injuries.