FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man died early Monday morning in a crash on I-64 in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 25-year-old William "Will" Dawson Bach of Lexington.

Bach was pronounced dead at 5:58 a.m. on the scene.

The coroner's office says Bach's injuries are consistent with a vehicle versus pedestrian.

This investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.