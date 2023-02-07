Lexington man killed in Lincoln County vehicle-pedestrian crash

HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash on US-127 South in Lincoln County right before 8 p.m. Monday.

Jordan Wilkinson, 25, of Lexington was struck and killed by a 2013 Volvo XC90 traveling north on US-127, according to initial investigation.

Wilkinson was transported to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Boyle County Coroner.

The Volvo was being operated by Steven Sleeper, 67, of Danville. Sleeper was not injured in the collision.

The ongoing collision investigation is being conducted by Trooper Neal Barnes.

He was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police personnel, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County EMS, Lincoln County Fire Department, and Boyle County Coroner’s Office.