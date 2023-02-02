Lexington man leads police on chase through four counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Danville Police are reporting that a Lexington man led police on a chase through four central Kentucky counties tonight.

Around 6:30 p.m., Danville Police were called to a domestic situation on Center Street. Officers spotted a man leaving the area in an SUV and attempted to conduct a traffic stop around Center Street and Woods Alley.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Cody Evridge of Lexington. Evridge refused to get out of the SUV and eventually drove off.

Danville Police then pursued Evridge towards Garrard County.

Officers learned that Evridge allegedly assaulted a woman who had a bite wound and swelling on her head. Officers on-scene talked to the woman as she was able to contact Evridge. Evridge refused to stop and surrender.

Officers continued to pursue Evridge into Jessamine County. The chase then led to Fayette County and downtown Lexington.

Officers say Evridge was maintaining speeds close to the speed limit but would occasionally drive erratically, putting others in danger.

Evridge eventually drove through a fence near Hamilton Park and abandoned the SUV on Terrace View Drive.

Lexington Police then began to assist and conducted a search of the area. Evridge was located and taken into custody without incident.

Evridge was turned over to Danville Police and is now lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center.

Evridge had two active warrants out of Fayette County and Jefferson County. He is charged with assault - domestic violence, fleeing police, wanton endangerment, and multiple traffic offenses.

Danville Police would like to thank the following for their help: Kentucky State Police, Boyle County Sheriff's Office, Garrard County Sheriff's Office, Jessamine County Sheriff's Office, Nicholasville Police, Lexington Police, and the Danville 911 Center.

