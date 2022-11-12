Lexington man seriously hurt after being shot multiple times

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after one man is taken to the hospital, potentially fighting for his life, from being shot early Saturday morning.

According to police, a shots fired call came in just after 2 a.m. on Darby Creek.

Officers found one man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Pollice also tell LEX 18 a gun and several shell casings were found at the scene.

There is no information on a shooting suspect at this time.

This shooting is an open investigation and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Lexington Police.