LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating after finding a man with stab wounds Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Devonport Drive.

According to Lexington Police, a man was stabbed on Devonport but was found by officers on Versailles Road.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to Lexington Police.