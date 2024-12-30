Lexington man wins $50,000 from Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket days before Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man won $50,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket just days before Christmas.

According to lottery officials, Jeffery Goree is a UPS driver who travels to West Virginia five days a week and makes several stops in Kentucky to buy Powerball tickets.

Goree told lottery officials he bought the winning ticket for the Dec. 14 drawing at Clark's Pump-N-Shop on Versailles Road in Lexington.

Days later, lottery officials say that Goree checked his ticket to find that he had matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000.

Goree told lottery officials that he could only cry after discovering his win.

According to lottery officials, Goree walked away with $36,000 after taxes.

He says he plans to pay off his RV and put the rest of the winnings in the bank.

Clark's Pump-N-Shop will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.