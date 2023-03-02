Lexington man wins $50,000 on Kentucky scratch-off ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man won $50,000 on a Kentucky Lottery 500X scratch-off ticket Monday morning.

Garry Hill stopped at the Clark's Pump-N-Shop on Paris Pike in Georgetown for gas and breakfast after work, when he decided to buy a scratch-off ticket.

Kentucky Lottery

Lottery officials say that after Hill discovered his win, he went home and took a nap before heading to Lottery headquarters that afternoon.

After taxes, Hill received $35,750 and told officials that the winnings will help put him in a better financial position.

Clark's Pump-N-Shop will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.