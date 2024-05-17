Lexington martial artist making MMA debut at 52 years old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Stepping into the ring or the cage is not for the weak.

Toughness of mind and body are necessary for any fighter worth their weight.

Discipline that Sean Stefanic knows all too well.

“I have four black belts. I’m a 14 time world champion in kickboxing. I’ve won a gold medal nine out of nine times for the U.S. team. I fought gold gloves outside of Philadelphia so I’ve been pretty successful in the standup game," Stefanic said.

Stefanic grew up near Philly before ending up in Texas for work and ultimately moving to Lexington.

Soon after getting to Kentucky, he started Hybrid Martial Arts, ready to train young fighters.

However, he soon realized people of all walks of life wanted his help and he had to adapt to cater to needs beyond those wanting to get into the ring.

“Maybe a kid’s goal is to be a black belt. Maybe it’s to be a world champion. Maybe they wanted to get more fit they want to learn how to protect themselves or just understand what self awareness is," Stefanic said.

“I like seeing people accomplish their goals, whatever those goals are. Everyone’s goals are going to be different.”

Since opening his doors in 2003, Stefanic has built a strong base of students that trust his teachings.

Many of them describe him as more than just a coach.

“Sean’s great. He’s pretty much my second father. I’ve known him for 18 years and he’s always been there, always been great, always positive and always there when you need him," Christian Bowling said.

“He is a very straightforward guy. He’ll tell you what he thinks and he’ll call you out when you mess up but he’s also very patient. He’s what makes this place this place," Peyton Mayo said.

As much joy as Stefanic gets out of training others, he's gotten the itch to fight on his own again.

This weekend, he'll be center stage at Rupp Arena, making his MMA debut through the latest Newline Cage Fighting event.

It's a lot of emotions for the 52-year-old but it's excitement that stands out above the rest.

For being 52 I can’t believe I feel as good as I do," Stefanic said.

“I’ve fought in front of thousands of people before but I’ve never fought in front of this many people that are just coming to see me. I know once I get out there, you start moving and someone swings at you and it all goes back to the same old same old.”

Stefanic is on the card for Saturday, May 18 taking on Delano Reynolds.

