Lexington mechanic worries about potential UAW strike leading to parts shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Car mechanics in Lexington are bracing for a potential United Auto Workers strike, which could lead to a parts shortage.

John Short, an employee at Athens Service Center, said he’s afraid of what could happen if the strike does take place.

“It’s going to affect a lot of people anytime you slow the supply chain down. It’s going to have a domino effect,” Short said. “You might not feel it immediately, but it will just get worse as days go on.”

Already, it is tough at times for them to get the parts they need to fix cars. They last faced a major parts shortage during COVID, he said. When shortages happen, it also pushes part prices higher, he added.

He recognized that their customers would be caught in the middle of this - forced to wait longer to get their cars fixed, should the strike take place.

“It's terrible because they got to drive something to get back and forth from work, to get their kids to school, that type of thing,” Short said.

It’s not clear how long it could take for local auto repair shops to start feeling any potential shortages created by a strike.

