Lexington mom shares her excitement on a new bill that could bring families closure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "To receive the news of losing a child, you know that's a gaping hole in your heart and it's hard missing someone who's never coming back," said Shawnda Snow.

Snow lost her son, Christopher Snow, almost six years ago. She says he was shot and killed on Ohio and Fourth Street in Lexington. She says losing a child is something you never get over.

Snow explains, "I've lost time. And so now, my time here now is advocating."

She learned about the work State Representative Keturah Herron has been doing, including working on House Bill 551, which would bring retired officers back into local departments and work on cold cases.

"The biggest thing for me...especially when we're talking about crime and violence, how do we make sure that we're doing things to heal families?” says Representative Herron.

Photo: Shawnda Snow

Herron guesses there are thousands of cold cases across the state. That means more families looking for answers.

"When we talk about ending crime or what can we do around gun violence, I believe we have to do the public safety piece but most importantly we have to look at victims and how we're supporting victims,” says Herron.

Snow wants justice for her son, Christian, and Kanye, as well as for her brother, Brandon Watkins.

Although her son is not here, Snow says he’s always with her. She knows he'd be proud of what she's fighting for.

She says, "He's smiling down. You know, I always say I have a big gaping hole in my heart...but there's a hole in heaven and he's looking down on me. And I’m paying homage to my son. He's happy, he's smiling, and I feel his spirit."