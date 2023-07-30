Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington mom says 9-month-old died days after assault

9-MONTH-OLD DIES FROM ASSAULT
LEX 18
9-MONTH-OLD DIES FROM ASSAULT
Syied Malik-Kawon Epps
Posted at 10:23 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 22:29:02-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington mom says her 9-month-old has died in the hospital. According to police, the baby was assaulted by her father on Tuesday.

Saturday evening, the child's family released balloons in her honor.

"There are a lot of words that I can't get out. She deserves to be here, she doesn't deserve to be gone," said Markettia Hampton, the 9-month-old's mom. "She's in a better place out of this wicked world. She doesn't have to suffer, she doesn't have to hurt, she's in a better place, she's up with God and that's all that matters."

On Tuesday, police said they were dispatched to the child's home on Whitney Avenue for a welfare check.

According to police, they went to the house after the 9-month-old child arrived at a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police said they learned the child was assaulted by her father.

28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault.

Epps is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth