Lexington mom says 9-month-old died days after assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington mom says her 9-month-old has died in the hospital. According to police, the baby was assaulted by her father on Tuesday.

Saturday evening, the child's family released balloons in her honor.

"There are a lot of words that I can't get out. She deserves to be here, she doesn't deserve to be gone," said Markettia Hampton, the 9-month-old's mom. "She's in a better place out of this wicked world. She doesn't have to suffer, she doesn't have to hurt, she's in a better place, she's up with God and that's all that matters."

On Tuesday, police said they were dispatched to the child's home on Whitney Avenue for a welfare check.

According to police, they went to the house after the 9-month-old child arrived at a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police said they learned the child was assaulted by her father.

28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault.

Epps is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.