Lexington suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 21-year sentence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man originally charged with murder has pleaded guilty to lesser charges Thursday.

31-year-old Jameel Cox pleaded guilty Thursday to amended charges of 1st-degree manslaughter, 1st-degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say Cox shot and killed 32-year-old Aaron Leach at Leach's home on Lindy Lane on August 24, 2020.

Officers swarmed the Bryan Station Inn later that week in search of Cox. A special response team was called in and Cox surrendered.

Cox was sentenced to 21 years.