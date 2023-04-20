Watch Now
Lexington suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 21-year sentence

Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 16:40:32-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man originally charged with murder has pleaded guilty to lesser charges Thursday.

31-year-old Jameel Cox pleaded guilty Thursday to amended charges of 1st-degree manslaughter, 1st-degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say Cox shot and killed 32-year-old Aaron Leach at Leach's home on Lindy Lane on August 24, 2020.

Officers swarmed the Bryan Station Inn later that week in search of Cox. A special response team was called in and Cox surrendered.

Cox was sentenced to 21 years.

