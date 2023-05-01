Lexington native killed in Mississippi house party shooting

(LEX 18) — A gunman shot and killed two teens and injured several others at a house party after prom in Mississippi on Saturday.

One of the teens who died, Haeleigh Stamper, was born in Lexington and lived here for several years.

18-year-old Chelsea Yarborough said it was supposed to be a night of celebration. Saturday night after prom at Bay High School, she met up with her friends 16-year-old Stamper and 19-year-old De'Arreis Smith at a house party. Gunshots broke out just as they were about to leave.

"That's when the gunshots started, and everyone just took off running," said Yarborough.

She rushed to find Stamper and Smith on the ground bleeding.

"I had to carry her to the back seat. I got her to the hospital in less than five minutes. I kept telling my friends. Haley cannot die. Do not let her. Haeleigh just kept telling us she loved us," she recalled.

Unfortunately, she and Smith were pronounced dead a few hours later. Four others were also injured that night. Police arrested 19-year-old Cameron Brand and charged him with homicide.

Yarborough reflected on the impact her friends left on the community.

"There was nobody I met that didn't like her. She would help anybody she would give you the shirt off of her back. And he was releasing music," she said.

Days later and still shaken she offered advice to teens looking for a good time this prom season.

"If you are going to have a party, do it at your own home. Do not invite a lot of people at all. Keep it a small gathering," she said.

Both families have set up GoFundMe accounts. To donate to the family of De'Arreis Smith, click here. To donate to the family of Haeleigh Stamper, click here.