Lexington native nominated for Tony Award

AP
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 08, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local thespian who has been climbing the ranks of Broadway has been nominated for a prestigious Tony Award.

27-year-old Colton Ryan is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his current role as Jimmy Doyle in the musical, "New York, New York."

Ryan is a Lexington native who graduated from the School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA) and attended the Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts in 2011.

Ryan debuted on Broadway in 2016 as an understudy in "Dear Evan Hansen." He has also starred in TV shows and movies including "Law & Order: SUV," "The Girl From Plainville," "Poker Face," "Homeland," and "Uncle Frank."

In "New York, New York," Ryan plays Jimmy Doyle, "a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his 'major chord' in life." The musical received nine Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

The 76th Tony Awards will take place this coming Sunday, June 11 in New York City.

